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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

5/21 KVCR Midday News: Fires Continue to Burn Across Riverside County, Local Animal Shelters Overcrowded Due to Fires & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published May 21, 2026 at 1:27 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The Bain and Verona fires in Riverside County are threatening some 2,100 structures. Firefighters are battling the flames amidst dry and windy weather conditions.
  • As firefighters respond to the Bain and Verona fires in Riverside County, local animal shelters are now bracing for displaced pets and evacuation-related overcrowding.
  • Data centers are expanding into water-stressed communities across California, like the Imperial Valley. At the same time, data center operators are using loopholes to hide how much water these facilities are using.
  • Property insurance companies would be required to disclose every version of a loss estimate and explain who made each change and why under a new bill in state legislature.
  • The Broad, a contemporary art museum in Los Angeles, will unveil the first solo museum exhibition in Los Angeles dedicated to artist, musician, and activist Yoko Ono.
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