KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
5/21 KVCR Midday News: Fires Continue to Burn Across Riverside County, Local Animal Shelters Overcrowded Due to Fires & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The Bain and Verona fires in Riverside County are threatening some 2,100 structures. Firefighters are battling the flames amidst dry and windy weather conditions.
- As firefighters respond to the Bain and Verona fires in Riverside County, local animal shelters are now bracing for displaced pets and evacuation-related overcrowding.
- Data centers are expanding into water-stressed communities across California, like the Imperial Valley. At the same time, data center operators are using loopholes to hide how much water these facilities are using.
- Property insurance companies would be required to disclose every version of a loss estimate and explain who made each change and why under a new bill in state legislature.
- The Broad, a contemporary art museum in Los Angeles, will unveil the first solo museum exhibition in Los Angeles dedicated to artist, musician, and activist Yoko Ono.