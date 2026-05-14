KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
5/14 KVCR Midday News: UC Service Workers Cancels Strike After New Tentative Contract, Students Raise Awareness that Teens Can Pre-Register to Vote & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- AFS-CME Local 3299, the union that represents service workers at the University of California, canceled their planned labor strike after a tentative contract agreement was reached.
- California teens can pre-register to vote when they turn 16, but relatively few teenagers are signing up. Some students are trying to raise awareness about it.
- Solar developers say they're facing crippling losses and potential bankruptcy amid a stall in a state-funded program.
- California Attorney General Rob Bonta says he is disappointed but not surprised by a recent U.S. Supreme Court filing that he says weakens the Voting Rights Act.