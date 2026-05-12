KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
5/6 KVCR Midday News: Tensions Rise Over New Bill Tied to California High-Speed Rail Project, Activists Demand Reform for Crime Survivors & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Colton is the latest Inland Empire city to remove Cesar Chavez's name from a public space following recent allegations of sexual abuse against a late labor leader.
- Confusion, misinformation, and heated accusations took over a debate at the Capitol this week over a new bill tied to California's embattled high-speed rail project. Critics say it could limit public access to key information, while supporters argue it improves transparency for a project that could cost more than $230 billion.
- Crime survivors and supporters of criminal justice reform rallied outside the state capital on Tuesday. They say California isn't doing enough to help victims in Black communities and other communities of color.
- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County has hit $6.08 per gallon.