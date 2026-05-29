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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

5/27 KVCR Midday News: Rancho Cucamonga middle schooler wins National Spelling Bee; Coachella to consider data center moratorium

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published May 29, 2026 at 11:34 AM PDT

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. Shrey Parikh, a 14-year-old student at Day Creek Intermediate School in Rancho Cucamonga, is the winner of the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee. Associated Press/NPR.

2. It was a contentious night of shouting and frustration in Coachella as residents pleaded with the council to consider a moratorium on data centers. There’s a controversial proposal for a data center campus in the city. KVCR.

3. Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office is suing Chrome Holding, the company formerly known as 23andMe, claiming the DNA testing firm failed to protect sensitive user data. KQED.

4. It’s another big year for AI-related legislation at the State Capitol with lawmakers advancing a number of bills this week. Organized labor is behind the push to enhance AI regulations in California workplaces. CapRadio.
Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a news reporter for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria