Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 5/29/2026

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Several major artworks have been removed from the Historic Mission Inn, in advance of the hotel’s sale to the Yuhaa’viatam tribe, and that has some Riverside history buffs crying foul.

2. Cal State San Bernardino’s faculty union is urging the university to withhold some benefits from departing President Tomas Morales, citing several scandals during his tenure.

3. The deaths of several lab animals at UC Riverside have resulted in citations from the federal agency that oversees animal welfare.

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