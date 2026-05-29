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Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:42 with support from Joseph & Dakira Williams and at 8:42 with support from A&R Tarpaulins. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 5/29/2026

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published May 29, 2026 at 10:49 AM PDT

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Several major artworks have been removed from the Historic Mission Inn, in advance of the hotel’s sale to the Yuhaa’viatam tribe, and that has some Riverside history buffs crying foul.

2. Cal State San Bernardino’s faculty union is urging the university to withhold some benefits from departing President Tomas Morales, citing several scandals during his tenure.

3. The deaths of several lab animals at UC Riverside have resulted in citations from the federal agency that oversees animal welfare.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.
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Cassie MacDuff
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Jessica Greenwell
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