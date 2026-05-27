KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
5/27 KVCR Midday News: Californians Feel Divided OVer Ideological Differences, Law Prohibiting Law Enforcement Inference with Elections Is Being Considered & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- As California and the country become increasingly polarized, more political breakups are happening. A new study from researchers at UC Irvine found that more than a third of Americans say they've lost a relationship over ideological differences.
- A bill prohibiting law enforcement officers from interfering with California's election process is advancing in the state legislature. Among other things, it would bar anyone from allowing law enforcement agents to seize voting machines without a specific court order.
- The former live-in personal assistant to Matthew Perry is expected to be sentenced today in downtown Los Angeles for injecting the “Friends” actor with multiple doses of ketamine that killed him in October of 2023.
- Win or lose, billionaire Democrat Tom Steyer will leave a mark in the history books in his bid to become California's next governor. He's running the most expensive political advertising campaign in the country this year.