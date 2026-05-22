Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVCR News is now available on kvcr.org!
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

5/22 KVCR Midday News: Crews gain ground on Riv. Co wildfires; parents of young kids struggle with food insecurity

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published May 22, 2026 at 10:48 AM PDT

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. Firefighters are making progress on the Bain and Verona Fires in Riverside County that threatened close to 2,100 hundred structures. Firefighters throughout the week battled the flames amidst dry and windy weather conditions. KVCR.

2. The two fires burning through Riverside County are also affecting resources for animals. The animal services department is asking the community to foster or adopt pets from its overcrowded shelters. KVCR.

3. A rising number of parents of young kids in California say they struggle with food insecurity. That’s according to the Stanford Center on Early Childhood, which found that in January, 47% of parents surveyed answered yes to questions like, 'did you cut the size of your meal because there wasn’t enough money for food?' KQED.

4. California lawmakers are alarmed by how federal immigration agents deal with detained patients receiving care at medical facilities. Some patients and health professionals say agents have impeded medical care treatment. California News Service.

Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a news reporter for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria