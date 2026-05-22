5/22 KVCR Midday News: Crews gain ground on Riv. Co wildfires; parents of young kids struggle with food insecurity

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. Firefighters are making progress on the Bain and Verona Fires in Riverside County that threatened close to 2,100 hundred structures. Firefighters throughout the week battled the flames amidst dry and windy weather conditions. KVCR.

2. The two fires burning through Riverside County are also affecting resources for animals. The animal services department is asking the community to foster or adopt pets from its overcrowded shelters. KVCR.

3. A rising number of parents of young kids in California say they struggle with food insecurity. That’s according to the Stanford Center on Early Childhood, which found that in January, 47% of parents surveyed answered yes to questions like, 'did you cut the size of your meal because there wasn’t enough money for food?' KQED.

4. California lawmakers are alarmed by how federal immigration agents deal with detained patients receiving care at medical facilities. Some patients and health professionals say agents have impeded medical care treatment. California News Service.

