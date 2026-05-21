Riverside County animal shelters seeking fosters, waiving adoption fees

The two fires burning through Riverside County are also affecting resources for animals. The animal services department is asking the community to foster or adopt pets from its overcrowded shelters.

The shelters were at 240 percent capacity before the Bain and Verona fires ignited Tuesday. Veronica Perez, with Riverside County Animal Services, said they need to make space for animals being evacuated from fire zones.

"We're really leaning on people to consider opening their homes," said Perez.

She said the department has waived adoption fees and people can temporarily foster animals—especially dogs. Adoptions include vaccines, spay-and-neuter, microchipping and supplies.

"That way we can, you know, get after the over capacity and the overcrowding we're seeing and still be available if an animal has nowhere else to go," said Perez.

Perez said even fostering over the Memorial Day weekend would help shore up resources for evauated animals.

Riverside County Department of Animal Services Website