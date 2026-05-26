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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

5/26 KVCR Midday News: Evacuation Orders Eased for Orange County Residents, California Parents Struggle with Food Insecurity & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published May 26, 2026 at 1:17 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Authorities today eased evacuation orders for a majority of the 50,000 people displaced by a failing toxic chemical tank in Garden Grove, allowing around 34,000 to get back to their residences.
  • A rising number of parents of young kids in California say they struggle with food insecurity.
  • California state workers rallied in downtown Sacramento last week to push back on Governor Gavin Newsom's executive order sending them back to the office four days a week.
  • State lawmakers have passed a resolution proclaiming this Firefighter Mental Health Awareness Week in California. It's by Concord Democratic Senator Tim Grayson.
  • Since President Donald Trump signed an executive order to create a deep-sea mining industry, businesses have raised millions from investors and stock prices have soared. But a close look at some of the companies involved reveals uncertain track records and histories spattered with legal disputes.
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