KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
5/28 KVCR Midday News: Gov. Newsom Bans Law Enforcement from Interfering in Elections, Federal Judge Denies Fontana's Efforts to Throw Out a Challenge to their Street Vending Laws & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Governor Gavin Newsom has signed legislation to ban law enforcement from interfering in elections ahead of the state's primary next week.
- A federal judge denied the city of Fontana's efforts to have a legal challenge against its street vendor laws thrown out.
- A key inflation gauge accelerated in April to the highest level in three years.
- The latest sign that spiking gas prices and higher food costs are squeezing Americans' finances.