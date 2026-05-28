Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVCR News is now available on kvcr.org!
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

5/28 KVCR Midday News: Gov. Newsom Bans Law Enforcement from Interfering in Elections, Federal Judge Denies Fontana's Efforts to Throw Out a Challenge to their Street Vending Laws & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published May 28, 2026 at 1:35 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Governor Gavin Newsom has signed legislation to ban law enforcement from interfering in elections ahead of the state's primary next week.
  • A federal judge denied the city of Fontana's efforts to have a legal challenge against its street vendor laws thrown out.
  • A key inflation gauge accelerated in April to the highest level in three years.
  • The latest sign that spiking gas prices and higher food costs are squeezing Americans' finances.
Tags
Local News The Midday News ReportLocal news
Toni Lopez
See stories by Toni Lopez
More News