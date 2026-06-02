KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
6/2 KVCR Midday News: Adelanto Detainees Continue their Hunger Strike, Data Shows Democrats Likely to Wait to Vote Until Final Days & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- More than a hundred immigrants detained at the Adelanto Ice Processing Center have been on a hunger strike for two weeks. As KVCR's Anthony Victoria reports, members of Congress toured the facility Monday to seek answers.
- Today is California's primary election, and as of Monday, around 15 percent of voters had already returned their ballots. Numbers from the voter data firm Political Data, Inc. shows Democrats have been more likely to hold onto their ballots until the final days before the election.
- More than 50,000 people had to evacuate Orange County last weekend because a tank at an aerospace plant in the city Garden Grove was at risk of exploding. Now, a new report from our partner, CalMatters, has found the chemical that could have triggered that explosion may fall outside California's toughest safety rules.
- A federal report shows a decrease in homelessness in California and nationwide last year, marking the first drop since 2016.