KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
4/9 KVCR Midday News: Moreno Valley City Council Delays Decision on New Police and Fire Stations, & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The Moreno Valley City Council is weighing on how to move forward with a new fire and police station on the city's east end. Some officials are raising concerns about costs and whether a real estate company tied to the project will follow through on its obligations.
- A new bill at the Capitol would require the California Air Resources Board to study how the agency's new rules can lead to higher costs for low-income households.
- Alphabet's Google has announced that it will direct Gemini chatbot users to support Hotline when the conversation indicates a “potential crisis related to suicide or self-harm.”
- Governor Gavin Newsom is pushing a plan to direct road funds to a struggling oil refinery, presenting it as a cleaner jet fuel initiative. UC Berkeley economists warn this could raise California gas prices.