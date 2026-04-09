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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

4/9 KVCR Midday News: Moreno Valley City Council Delays Decision on New Police and Fire Stations, & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published April 9, 2026 at 1:05 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The Moreno Valley City Council is weighing on how to move forward with a new fire and police station on the city's east end. Some officials are raising concerns about costs and whether a real estate company tied to the project will follow through on its obligations.
  • A new bill at the Capitol would require the California Air Resources Board to study how the agency's new rules can lead to higher costs for low-income households.
  • Alphabet's Google has announced that it will direct Gemini chatbot users to support Hotline when the conversation indicates a “potential crisis related to suicide or self-harm.”
  • Governor Gavin Newsom is pushing a plan to direct road funds to a struggling oil refinery, presenting it as a cleaner jet fuel initiative. UC Berkeley economists warn this could raise California gas prices.
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