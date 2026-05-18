Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVCR News is now available on kvcr.org!
Economics IE
Economics IE is a weekly KVCR radio segment where we talk to economists from the Inland Empire to help take the temperature of the region's economic situation.

Economics IE: May 18

KVCR
Published May 18, 2026 at 3:34 AM PDT

This week's top economic news.

  1. California gas prices could rise due to a limited supply of gasoline.
  2. An investigation into San Bernardino County Auditor-Controller/Treasurer/Tax Collector Enson Mason has concluded. It’s unclear if the results of the investigation will be made public before the election.
  3. A law advancing in the California Assembly would make it illegal to set prices with algorithms.
  4. Ontario International Airport says passenger volume was up more than 4 percent than it was a year ago.
Local News