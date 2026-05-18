Economics IE is a weekly KVCR radio segment where we talk to economists from the Inland Empire to help take the temperature of the region's economic situation.
Economics IE: May 18
This week's top economic news.
- California gas prices could rise due to a limited supply of gasoline.
- An investigation into San Bernardino County Auditor-Controller/Treasurer/Tax Collector Enson Mason has concluded. It’s unclear if the results of the investigation will be made public before the election.
- A law advancing in the California Assembly would make it illegal to set prices with algorithms.
- Ontario International Airport says passenger volume was up more than 4 percent than it was a year ago.