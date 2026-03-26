KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
3/26 KVCR Midday News: Trump Admin Target Undocumented Immigrants Picking Up Their Children from Federal Custody, California Senate Rejects Bill to Increase Penalties on Disruptions of Religious Services, & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The California Senate Committee on Public Safety has voted down a bill that would have increased penalties for disrupting religious services.
- Since last summer, the Trump administration has been arresting undocumented immigrants as they try to claim their children from federal custody. This has left a lot of kids, including at least a dozen in Southern California, stranded in government shelters and foster care. Immigration attorneys say they've suspected for months that the arrests are part of a formal policy.
- A network of CarMax dealerships has been ordered to pay $1.1 million to resolve a consumer protection lawsuit.
- The city of San Bernardino has declared March 26 as “Valley College Day”.