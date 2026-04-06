4/6 KVCR Midday News: Big Bear's famous eagles welcome two new chicks over Easter weekend

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. Big Bear’s famous bald eagle pair, Jackie and Shadow, welcomed two new chicks over the weekend. KVCR.

2. An LAist analysis shows that the Adelanto ICE Processing Center near Victorville is among the top 10 facilities in the U-S placing people in solitary confinement.

3. California is joining a legal fight against a Trump administration immigration policy that keeps undocumented immigrants in detention — without the chance to request bond. CapRadio.

4. The California State University system is releasing findings from its first-ever system-wide survey on the use of artificial intelligence. KVCR.