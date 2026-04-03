4/3 KVCR Midday News: Treasure Ortiz censured by SB Council; Another Donkey attacked in Reche Canyon

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's top stories:

1. A ballot recount effort led by Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco remains on hold…as legal challenges from California Attorney General Rob Bonta continue to play out. How unprecedented is this investigation by Sheriff Bianco? KVCR’s Madison Aument joined KQED Forum yesterday to explain.

2. San Bernardino’s city council voted on Wednesday to censure Councilwoman Treasure Ortiz over alleged unethical conduct. Ortiz is being accused of illegally eavesdropping on confidential police conversations. KVCR.

3. Animal control officers are asking for the public’s help in finding two dogs who fatally attacked a Donkey in Reche Canyon earlier this week. KVCR.

4. A federal judge in California says Border Patrol violated a federal court order barring them from making illegal stops and arrests. CalMatters.

