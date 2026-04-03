Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 4/3/2026

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. A lot has happened since you and I talked just last week about Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco seizing ballots from last November's election. Please update us on what’s gone on in the past week.

2. The Mexican government is demanding answers about conditions at the Adelanto ICE detention center after a fourth Mexican national died there recently.

3. And lastly, an update on San Bernardino City Councilmember Treasure Ortiz's lawsuit against the city, and the charges against her.

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