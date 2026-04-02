KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
4/2 KVCR Midday News: Hundreds Gather for Naturalization Ceremony, California Election Officials Refuse to Implement President Trump's Executive Order & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Hundreds of people became U.S. citizens at a large ceremony in Orange County last month. Despite some concerns about democracy in the U.S., some new citizens still think it's a good place to live.
- California election officials say they won't be able to implement the executive order on elections President Trump issued. The order tasked the U.S. Postal Service with sending out vote-by-mail ballots.
- The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Riverside County is lower for a change, dropping six-tenths of a cent today to a little over $5.84 a gallon.