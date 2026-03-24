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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

3/24 KVCR Midday News: Gas Keeps Getting Higher, California Courts Prepare for AI in Courtroom & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published March 24, 2026 at 1:37 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • California gas prices are up more than a dollar from last month and nearly two dollars higher than the national average. That's fueling debate in the governor's race, where candidates are pitching competing plans to lower costs.
  • U.S. senators are discussing a proposal to end the homeland security budget stalemate by funding much of the department, including Transportation Security Administration airport workers who are going without pay.
  • California's court system is preparing for the rapid rise of artificial intelligence and the risk it could bring into the courtroom.
  • Southern California is locked into a high-pressure, dry, and warm weather pattern.Forecasters are calling for temperatures through Friday up to 20 degrees above normal. Night and morning coastal low clouds and fog are trying to make a push into western valleys at times.
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