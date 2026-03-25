KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
3/25 KVCR Midday News: GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Sheriff Faces Legal Pushback Over Ballot Seizure Probe, Officials Investigate Deadly Burro Attacks, & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A Firebrand Sheriff who's running as a Republican for Governor of California has seized hundreds of thousands of ballots as part of an election fraud probe. California's Attorney General says the probe is baseless and has asked courts to stop it.
- Measures V&W and the City of Ontario appear to be headed for defeat based on early election results.
- Riverside Animal Control is saying that dogs trained for aggression are likely responsible for some of the recent attacks and fatal injuries to wild burros around Moreno Valley and Riverside.
- The Arts Council of San Bernardino County is hosting the DTSB Art Walk in celebration of Women's History Month.