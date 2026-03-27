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Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:42 with support from Joseph & Dakira Williams and at 8:42 with support from A&R Tarpaulins. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 3/27/2026

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published March 27, 2026 at 10:56 AM PDT

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco had his deputies seize 656,000 ballots from the November election, an action that is being criticized by election experts and challenged in court by the state attorney general. What are the concerns about this action?

2. Speaking of elections, the Riverside County civil grand jury says the county’s campaign donation limits are an illusion. What do they mean by that?

3. It looks like voters in Ontario defeated two measures put on the ballot by a labor group in a special election last Tuesday. Remind us what those measures would have done.

4. And lastly today, residents of north San Bernardino are finally seeing a giant pile of cement get cleaned up. What’s happening there and why did it take so long?

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.
Local News
Cassie MacDuff
Cassie is a Press Enterprise regional columnist blogger.
See stories by Cassie MacDuff
Jessica Greenwell
See stories by Jessica Greenwell