3/30 KVCR Midday News: Hundreds turn out for No Kings protests; Another person detained at Adelanto dies

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown. Here are today's stories:

1. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco has seized another batch of ballots as part of an election fraud probe. This comes after the state's attorney general petitioned a court to stop sheriff's investigation. KVCR.

2. Another man who was detained at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center died last week. Federal officials say they tried to save the man and later transported him to a hospital. KVCR.

3. Thousands rallied across Southern California this weekend as part of the ‘No Kings’ protests. Riverside was among the cities where demonstrators gathered to speak out against President Trump, his policies, and the war in Iran. KVCR.

4. California's Fair Political Practices Commission is supporting a bill to ban advocacy groups from sending AI-generated constituent comments to lawmakers that are deceptive. CapRadio.

5. A measure to raise Riverside's sales tax will go before voters on June 2. KVCR.