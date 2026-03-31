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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

3/31 KVCR Midday News: Riverside Sherriff's Election Probe On Hold, Another Adelanto Detainee Found Dead, & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published March 31, 2026 at 3:30 PM PDT
Shareen Awad

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • As legal challenges mount, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco says his election fraud probe is on hold. This comes as California's Attorney General asked multiple courts to stop the investigation.
  • Another man who was detained at the Adelanto Ice Processing Center died last week. Federal officials say they tried to save the man and later transported him to a hospital, but detainees say the man was denied medical treatment and died on site.
  • The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments this week on an issue most thought was long settled, birthright citizenship.
  • California could see big changes following a decision by the Small Business Administration that green card holders no longer qualify for loans.
  • The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in the region rose to its highest amount since October 2023. It has hit $5.84 a gallon.
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Toni Lopez
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