KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
3/31 KVCR Midday News: Riverside Sherriff's Election Probe On Hold, Another Adelanto Detainee Found Dead, & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- As legal challenges mount, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco says his election fraud probe is on hold. This comes as California's Attorney General asked multiple courts to stop the investigation.
- Another man who was detained at the Adelanto Ice Processing Center died last week. Federal officials say they tried to save the man and later transported him to a hospital, but detainees say the man was denied medical treatment and died on site.
- The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments this week on an issue most thought was long settled, birthright citizenship.
- California could see big changes following a decision by the Small Business Administration that green card holders no longer qualify for loans.
- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in the region rose to its highest amount since October 2023. It has hit $5.84 a gallon.