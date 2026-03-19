KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
3/19 KVCR Midday News: Inland Empire Faces Fallout as Leaders Reconsider César Chávez Honors Amid Abuse Allegations & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The Inland Empire is reacting to the bombshell allegations that Cesar Chávez, the labor movement icon, sexually abused women and young girls.
- L.A.'s mayor, Karen Bass, is set to sign a proclamation this morning to rename the last Monday of March as ‘Farm Workers Day’ in L.A.
- Governor Gavin Newsom says he'll consider renaming Cesar Chávez Day, which is a state holiday in California, in light of sexual assault allegations against a late farm labor organizer.
- The city of Ontario voted to delay their vote on the fate of the Jay Littleton ballpark.