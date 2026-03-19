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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

3/19 KVCR Midday News: Inland Empire Faces Fallout as Leaders Reconsider César Chávez Honors Amid Abuse Allegations & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published March 19, 2026 at 1:31 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. The Inland Empire is reacting to the bombshell allegations that Cesar Chávez, the labor movement icon, sexually abused women and young girls.
  2. L.A.'s mayor, Karen Bass, is set to sign a proclamation this morning to rename the last Monday of March as ‘Farm Workers Day’ in L.A.
  3. Governor Gavin Newsom says he'll consider renaming Cesar Chávez Day, which is a state holiday in California, in light of sexual assault allegations against a late farm labor organizer.
  4. The city of Ontario voted to delay their vote on the fate of the Jay Littleton ballpark.
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