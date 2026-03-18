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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

3/18 KVCR Midday News: Locals Demand Protection of Chuckwalla National Monument, Peace Activists Call on Local Police Agencies to Follow Law on Use of Force & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published March 18, 2026 at 12:58 PM PDT
Chuckwalla National Monument near Chiriaco Summit last April.
David McNew
/
Getty Images
Chuckwalla National Monument near Chiriaco Summit last April.

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Veterans and Native tribes are calling for the protection of public lands in the Mojave Desert. They say President Trump's nominee to lead the Bureau of Land Management could open the area to fossil fuel extraction.
  2. Nine months after the immigration crackdown in Los Angeles, peace activists are calling on local police agencies to follow the law on use of force.
  3. The Ontario City Council delayed their decision on the fate of the Jay Littleton ballpark after many residents at their meeting opposed plans to replace it with a water park.
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