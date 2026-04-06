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Economics IE: April 6

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published April 6, 2026 at 3:24 PM PDT

This week on Economics I.E:

  1. Gas prices in California are nearing $6 per gallon, with the statewide average at $5.89 and rising year-over-year, though increases are starting to slow.
  2. Offshore oil production near Santa Barbara is ramping back up, with Sable Offshore restarting operations despite legal challenges and environmental concerns.
  3. A new CSU systemwide survey finds widespread student use of AI (95%), alongside significant concerns about its impact on jobs, the environment, and creativity.
  4. California’s economy appears stable on paper but remains uneven, with slow job growth and ongoing cost-of-living pressures leaving many residents and small businesses struggling.
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Madison Aument
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