Economics IE: April 6
This week on Economics I.E:
- Gas prices in California are nearing $6 per gallon, with the statewide average at $5.89 and rising year-over-year, though increases are starting to slow.
- Offshore oil production near Santa Barbara is ramping back up, with Sable Offshore restarting operations despite legal challenges and environmental concerns.
- A new CSU systemwide survey finds widespread student use of AI (95%), alongside significant concerns about its impact on jobs, the environment, and creativity.
- California’s economy appears stable on paper but remains uneven, with slow job growth and ongoing cost-of-living pressures leaving many residents and small businesses struggling.