Bible will stay on shelves in Redlands schools

The Bible will stay on the shelves in the Redlands school district. A community member had asked for it to be removed because it's sexually explicit.

The challenge was anonymous. It came under a board policy that allows community members to ask for books with sexually explicit material to be taken off the shelves. The person argued that the King James Bible is not appropriate for students because it depicts rape and incest.

Candy Olson, a board member, argued the Bible doesn’t meet the criteria to be removed.

"While the Holy Bible does reference sex, it speaks in a manner that is not sexually explicit or graphic," said Olson.

The board voted unanimously to let the Bible stay. Last winter, the board removed Push by Sapphire and limited access to The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison.

