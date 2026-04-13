4/13 KVCR Midday News: Ontario warehouse fire suspect pleads not guilty to arson charges

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. The suspect accused of starting a fire that destroyed a warehouse in Ontario pled not guilty to state felony arson charges. KVCR.

2. Delegates at the California GOP convention in San Diego over the weekend failed to endorse a Republican candidate for governor. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco received 49 percent of the vote and President Trump’s pick — Steve Hilton — got 44 percent. KVCR.

3. Two candidate forums in California’s gubernatorial race will be held in Sacramento on Tuesday, and both will focus on Latino issues. CapRadio.

4. Child-care workers in the Golden State and the families who depend on them are breathing a sigh of relief after a federal judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to cut off $10 billion in federal funds. California News Service.

