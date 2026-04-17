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Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:42 with support from Joseph & Dakira Williams and at 8:42 with support from A&R Tarpaulins. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 4/17/2026

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published April 17, 2026 at 11:00 AM PDT

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Riverside County supervisors have decided that Sheriff Chad Bianco must pay his own legal bills in the battles over his controversial seizure of ballots from the registrar of voters.

2. An investigation of the Loma Linda Veterans Administration health system found it has no established procedure for notifying patients of their test results, and it has made no progress in addressing the problem since it was cited last year.

3. And lastly today, let’s talk about Inland Empire native Victor Glover, the pilot for the Artemis II mission around the moon that was successfully completed last Friday.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.
Local News
Cassie MacDuff
Cassie is a Press Enterprise regional columnist blogger.
See stories by Cassie MacDuff
Jessica Greenwell
See stories by Jessica Greenwell