Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 4/17/2026

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Riverside County supervisors have decided that Sheriff Chad Bianco must pay his own legal bills in the battles over his controversial seizure of ballots from the registrar of voters.

2. An investigation of the Loma Linda Veterans Administration health system found it has no established procedure for notifying patients of their test results, and it has made no progress in addressing the problem since it was cited last year.

3. And lastly today, let’s talk about Inland Empire native Victor Glover, the pilot for the Artemis II mission around the moon that was successfully completed last Friday.

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