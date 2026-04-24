Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 4/24/2026

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Almost 200 million dollars set aside to upgrade school air conditioning systems in California remains unspent, despite urgently needed improvements.

2. The San Bernardino City Council has banned short-term rentals like Airb&b’s and Vrbo’s anywhere in the city as of May 15.

3. The population of the Adelanto ICE detention center in the High Desert has quadrupled in the past year; calls to 9-1-1 from inside the privately operated prison have gone up even more.

4. And lastly today, let’s recognize Rancho Cucamonga Mayor Dennis Michael, who has announced that he won’t seek re-election after 16 years in the office.

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