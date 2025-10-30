Federal immigration agents say driver tried to run them over before shooting in Ontario

Immigration agents fired at a vehicle who tried to impede a traffic stop in Ontario on Thursday morning, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement earlier this afternoon.

According to DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, federal agents were conducting a traffic stop on the 4900 block of Vineyard Avenue around 6:30 a.m. when an unknown individual pulled in front of them.

Agents told the driver to leave, but DHS claims they instead stopped and attempted to run them over by reversing directly at them without stopping. “An ICE officer, fearing for his life, fired defensive shots at the vehicle. The subject fled the scene and abandoned his vehicle,” said McLaughlin.

DHS says the driver was not their intended target.

Agents from DHS and the FBI were at the scene investigating. Vineyard Avenue, in between Riverside Drive and St. Andrews Drive, was blocked off with caution tape as crowds of witnesses gathered.

Rose, who would only provide KVCR her first name out of concern for her safety, said she was dropping off her children to school when she saw the street was blocked off. She said she wants ICE and the Ontario Police Department to share more information with the public about the incident.

“I know this community very well,” said Rose. “Everyone's scared, especially if you know they are not being transparent at all. It's worrying. It's concerning. It's scary. People are probably not even going to go to school.”

The Ontario Police Department said in a press release that they provided traffic control and scene security, but were not involved.

Democratic Congresswoman Norma Torres shared in a statement that DHS has refused to provide her with information despite multiple requests.

"There must be a full, transparent investigation with immediate updates,” said Torres. “Witness statements, body-camera footage, security footage, and all relevant information must be released so the public can judge for themselves what really happened. Accountability is not optional; it is demanded."

Javier Hernandez with the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice (IC4IJ) says they spoke to neighbors who he says are “living with fear” due to consistent immigration enforcement in Ontario.

“What we’re seeing now is an escalation of DHS’ tactics,” he said. “They’re willing to take a more violent approach to their detentions and apprehensions.”

This is a developing story