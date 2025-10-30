© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Federal immigration agents say driver tried to run them over before shooting in Ontario

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published October 30, 2025 at 3:58 PM PDT
Agents with the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigations observing what appears to be the vehicle involved in an agent-involved shooting in Ontario on Thursday, October, 30,
Anthony Victoria
/
KVCR
Agents with the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation observe what appears to be the vehicle involved in an agent-involved shooting in Ontario on Thursday, October 30, 2025. DHS officials say agents tried to stop the driver, who allegedly attempted to run them over by reversing toward them without stopping.

Immigration agents fired at a vehicle who tried to impede a traffic stop in Ontario on Thursday morning, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement earlier this afternoon.

According to DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, federal agents were conducting a traffic stop on the 4900 block of Vineyard Avenue around 6:30 a.m. when an unknown individual pulled in front of them.

Agents told the driver to leave, but DHS claims they instead stopped and attempted to run them over by reversing directly at them without stopping. “An ICE officer, fearing for his life, fired defensive shots at the vehicle. The subject fled the scene and abandoned his vehicle,” said McLaughlin.

DHS says the driver was not their intended target.

Agents from DHS and the FBI were at the scene investigating. Vineyard Avenue, in between Riverside Drive and St. Andrews Drive, was blocked off with caution tape as crowds of witnesses gathered.

Rose, who would only provide KVCR her first name out of concern for her safety, said she was dropping off her children to school when she saw the street was blocked off. She said she wants ICE and the Ontario Police Department to share more information with the public about the incident.

“I know this community very well,” said Rose. “Everyone's scared, especially if you know they are not being transparent at all. It's worrying. It's concerning. It's scary. People are probably not even going to go to school.”

The Ontario Police Department said in a press release that they provided traffic control and scene security, but were not involved.

Democratic Congresswoman Norma Torres shared in a statement that DHS has refused to provide her with information despite multiple requests.

"There must be a full, transparent investigation with immediate updates,” said Torres. “Witness statements, body-camera footage, security footage, and all relevant information must be released so the public can judge for themselves what really happened. Accountability is not optional; it is demanded."

Javier Hernandez with the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice (IC4IJ) says they spoke to neighbors who he says are “living with fear” due to consistent immigration enforcement in Ontario.

“What we’re seeing now is an escalation of DHS’ tactics,” he said. “They’re willing to take a more violent approach to their detentions and apprehensions.”

This is a developing story
Tags
Local News Immigration
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a news reporter for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria
More News