Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 12/19/2025

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. San Bernardino County transportation planners abandoned a proposal for an underground shuttle to Ontario airport after bids came in at over a billion dollars.

2. Perris has officially declared a state of fiscal emergency. Does this mean the southwest Riverside County city could go bankrupt?

3. Three hundred, seventy-four workers will lose their jobs at a Riverside meat packing plant, their employer has announced.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.