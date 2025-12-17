© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

12/17 KVCR Midday News: Former Marine Arrested in Connection with NYE Bomb Plot, SB Nat’l Forest Prescribed Burn, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 17, 2025 at 12:22 PM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1.   A former U.S. Marine was arrested in Louisiana in connection with a New Year’s Eve plot to bomb areas around Southern California.

2.   The San Bernardino National Forest will begin a prescribed burn between Thursday and Saturday in the Big Bear Valley at Hwy 38 and Polique Canyon Road.

3.   Workers at an Amazon warehouse in Riverside walked off early Tuesday morning over what they say are unfair labor practices.

4.   Two hikers stranded Tuesday on a trail east of Idyllwild after one of them suffered an injury were rescued during a joint operation mounted by Riverside County fire and sheriff’s personnel.

5.   California has documented an 18% surge in injuries involving e-bikes and e-scooters over the past 5 years.

6.   A $1.25 billion jackpot is up for grabs in tonight’s Powerball drawing.
Tags
Local News Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad
More News