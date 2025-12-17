12/17 KVCR Midday News: Former Marine Arrested in Connection with NYE Bomb Plot, SB Nat’l Forest Prescribed Burn, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A former U.S. Marine was arrested in Louisiana in connection with a New Year’s Eve plot to bomb areas around Southern California.

2. The San Bernardino National Forest will begin a prescribed burn between Thursday and Saturday in the Big Bear Valley at Hwy 38 and Polique Canyon Road.

3. Workers at an Amazon warehouse in Riverside walked off early Tuesday morning over what they say are unfair labor practices.

4. Two hikers stranded Tuesday on a trail east of Idyllwild after one of them suffered an injury were rescued during a joint operation mounted by Riverside County fire and sheriff’s personnel.

5. California has documented an 18% surge in injuries involving e-bikes and e-scooters over the past 5 years.

6. A $1.25 billion jackpot is up for grabs in tonight’s Powerball drawing.