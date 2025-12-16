© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

12/16 KVCR Midday News: RPD Investigating Crime Targeting Jewish Family, Santa to Visit Riverside University Medical Center, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 16, 2025 at 11:48 AM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1.   Redlands Police are investigating a crime that targeted a Jewish family last Friday.

2.   UC Berkeley has launched a data initiative meant to address lacking research on female athletes in sports medicine.

3.   A movement to bring glasses to the masses grows in CA and globally.

4.   Santa Claus will arrive by fire truck for a special visit to Riverside University Medical Center in Moreno Valley Wednesday morning.
Shareen Awad
