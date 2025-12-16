12/16 KVCR Midday News: RPD Investigating Crime Targeting Jewish Family, Santa to Visit Riverside University Medical Center, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Redlands Police are investigating a crime that targeted a Jewish family last Friday.

2. UC Berkeley has launched a data initiative meant to address lacking research on female athletes in sports medicine.

3. A movement to bring glasses to the masses grows in CA and globally.

4. Santa Claus will arrive by fire truck for a special visit to Riverside University Medical Center in Moreno Valley Wednesday morning.