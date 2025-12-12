© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

12/12 KVCR Midday News: Perris approves 45-day moratorium on warehouses

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published December 12, 2025 at 11:44 AM PST

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. The Perris City Council has approved a 45-day moratorium on new warehouses. The council also updated its development standards to comply with a new state law regulating large warehouses and logistics facilities. KVCR.

2. More than a third of the roughly 220,000 people arrested by ICE officers in the first nine months of the Trump administration had no criminal histories, according to new data. NBC News.

3. This week state and local officials in Los Angeles announced an effort to restore LGBTQ+ support services to the state's 9-8-8 Crisis Hotline. CalMatters.

4. California’s statewide minimum wage is increasing starting January 1st to 16 dollars and 90 cents per hour. CapRadio.

Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a news reporter for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria