12/12 KVCR Midday News: Perris approves 45-day moratorium on warehouses

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. The Perris City Council has approved a 45-day moratorium on new warehouses. The council also updated its development standards to comply with a new state law regulating large warehouses and logistics facilities. KVCR.

2. More than a third of the roughly 220,000 people arrested by ICE officers in the first nine months of the Trump administration had no criminal histories, according to new data. NBC News.

3. This week state and local officials in Los Angeles announced an effort to restore LGBTQ+ support services to the state's 9-8-8 Crisis Hotline. CalMatters.

4. California’s statewide minimum wage is increasing starting January 1st to 16 dollars and 90 cents per hour. CapRadio.