The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

12/10 KVCR Midday News: Redlands School Board Removes Book, Rialto Emergency Fund for Displaced Residents, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 10, 2025 at 5:57 PM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1.   The novel Push by Sapphire will no longer be available to Redlands students on school campuses.

2.   The city of Rialto now has requirements for an emergency fund the council there approved for residents displaced by a housing complex fire last month.

3.   Some families in LA County will have their medical debt forgiven.

A rare drug made from scientists’ blood saves babies from botulism.
Shareen Awad
