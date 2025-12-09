© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

12/9 KVCR Midday News: UC Researchers Receive Funding for Possible Screwworm Return, RTA Buses Offering Free Rides for Students, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 9, 2025 at 11:42 AM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1.   UC researchers have received over half-a-million dollars in state funding to launch efforts preparing for the possible return of the New World screwworm.

2.   Western monarch butterflies spend the winter along California’s coastline, but this mid-season count is among the lowest on record.

3.   Charges expected against man suspected of sex trafficking teenager.

4.   California fire safety regulations that were supposed to be implemented by the start of 2026 will be further pushed back.

5.   Riverside Transit Agency buses will provide free rides to all college students until New Year’s Eve.
