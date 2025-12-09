12/9 KVCR Midday News: UC Researchers Receive Funding for Possible Screwworm Return, RTA Buses Offering Free Rides for Students, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. UC researchers have received over half-a-million dollars in state funding to launch efforts preparing for the possible return of the New World screwworm.

2. Western monarch butterflies spend the winter along California’s coastline, but this mid-season count is among the lowest on record.

3. Charges expected against man suspected of sex trafficking teenager.

4. California fire safety regulations that were supposed to be implemented by the start of 2026 will be further pushed back.

5. Riverside Transit Agency buses will provide free rides to all college students until New Year’s Eve.