12/8 KVCR Midday News: SBPD arrests hit-and-run driver who struck child, toddler

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. The driver of a gray vehicle who struck two children as they attempted to cross a public sidewalk in San Bernardino has been arrested. KVCR.

2. A father died while trying to save his 7-year-old son after their kayak capsized near Moreno Beach at Lake Perris on Saturday. KVCR/City News Service.

3. Arrowhead Regional Medical Center has won the 2025 Quality Leader Award for Population Health. KVCR.

4. Trump administration to restore library funding in CA, across US. California News Service.