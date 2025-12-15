In Focus with Black Voice News - 12/12/25

You’re listening to 91.9 KVCR. This is In Focus with Black Voice News, where we highlight stories you may have missed. I’m Esther Gatica.

Our opening story this week is part of the Black Voice News series BlackLash 2025 where we are exploring the impact of President Donald Trump’s infamous Project 2025 on local nonprofits supporting Black life in the inland region. This feature by Black Voice News reporter Breanna Reeves is titled Amid Proposed Funding Cuts, ‘Time For Change’ a San Bernardino Housing Nonprofit Persists. The Time for Change Foundation in San Bernardino, is a nonprofit organization that supports homeless and formerly incarcerated individuals and families with housing and wraparound services. Today, the organization is at risk of losing its funding due to proposed alterations to federal funds provided by the Department of Housing and Urban Development or HUD. The Trump administration’s budget for 2026 will severely reduce funding for HUD’s Homeless Assistance Grants program, which could disrupt the funding for Time for Change’s permanent housing program. The Foundation has diversified its funding strategies, but federal funding remains crucial for San Bernardino County’s homelessness initiatives. This article was reported through a fellowship supported by the Lilly Endowment and administered by the Chronicle of Philanthropy to expand coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits. Black Voice News is solely responsible for all content.

In our next story by Black Voice News reporter Alyssah Hall, we once again step into the world of art and culture and highlight the work of local author Debbie Dee who sets the tone for gratitude during the holidays with her book, Moments: A Guided Gratitude Journal Designed to Reveal Your Happiness. In the article Dee shares how she was inspired to write the book during the COVID-19 pandemic after discovering the benefits of practicing gratitude. Dee’s journal includes short anecdotes about her experiences, followed by reflection questions that encourage readers to consider their own experiences with gratitude. Dee’s book was published on December 20, 2023, and she encourages everyone to practice gratitude daily, as it can be life-changing.

In our next story titled, AI’s Growing Footprint: Study Reveals Alarming Environmental Cost of California’s Data Centers focuses on a new report from Next 10 that revealed how data centers in California nearly doubled their electricity use and water consumption from 2019 to 2023, and public health costs tied to air pollution from data centers has more than tripled. The report also forecasts that AI usage expansion could worsen these trends by 2028, especially in Santa Clara County and the Los Angeles region. Also, the report raises urgent questions about where these facilities are sited, who bears the health and environmental burdens, and what tools the state has to push operators toward cleaner energy, smarter water use, and less-polluting backup power. In this feature, Black Voice News environmental justice reporter Aryana Noroozi spoke with Shaolei Ren, Associate Professor at the University of California, Riverside, and Stephanie Leonard, Research Director for Next 10, about their findings; how AI is reshaping California’s energy and water landscape; and what they want residents and policymakers to take away from their work.

In our next story, Black Voice News was excited to report that our publisher, Dr. Paulette Brown-Hinds, has been appointed to the California Transportation Commission by CA Governor Gavin Newsom. The commission is responsible for programming and administering funds for the construction and improvement of highways, passenger rails, and transit throughout California. Commissioners serve a four-year term and are responsible for approving highway project proposals, reviewing state highway protection plans, and allocating funds. The commission was created in 1978 and replaced four independent bodies, including The California Highway Commission and the State Transportation Board. Commenting on the appointment, Dr. Brown-Hinds shared, “My work to strengthen civic infrastructure and expand access has always been grounded in advancing justice and equity, and those values will guide my service on the Commission.” We congratulate Dr. Brown-Hinds on her appointment.

And in this week’s Keeping it Real, Black Voice News executive editor Stephanie Williams comments about the lawsuit filed on Friday, December 5th by The First Amendment Coalition (FAC) against Riverside County for the Riverside County Sheriff Department’s refusal to disclose records and information related to in-custody deaths at Riverside County jails. The lawsuit seeks to enforce a relatively new California transparency law, SB 519, which requires such records to be made available to the public. The First Amendment Coalition’s lawsuit comes after a series of jail deaths in Riverside County which had the highest homicide rate among large jails in California between 2020 and 2023. Riverside was also recognized as the second deadliest jail system in the nation during this period. According to Williams, this lawsuit further highlights community concerns over the failed leadership of Riverside County Sheriff and CA gubernatorial candidate Chad Bianco.

To read these and other BVN stories in their entirety, please visit blackvoicenews.com. This segment and collaboration with KVCR is made possible with support from the Inland Empire Journalism Hub & Fund. Until next time, I’m Esther Gatica with Black Voice News.