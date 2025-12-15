© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

12/15 KVCR Midday News: Four arrested in connection to New Year's Eve bomb plot, FBI says

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published December 15, 2025 at 11:35 AM PST

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunch time. Here are today's top stories:

1. Federal authorities say they’ve thwarted a plot to bomb five locations around Southern California on New Year’s Eve. The FBI has arrested four people who they say belong to an extremist anti-government group. KVCR.

2. Officials with California’s healthcare insurance marketplace … known as Covered California … say early data shows a decline in enrollment in comparison to last year. CapRadio.

3. Pedestrian traffic deaths are 20% higher than they were 10 years ago, despite some improvements in the last few years. The families of victims are saying efforts to address the problem are falling short. California News Service.

Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a news reporter for KVCR News.
