Louisiana man arrested in connection with thwarted New Year's Eve bomb plot

A former U-S Marine was arrested in Louisiana in connection with a New Year’s Eve plot to bomb areas around Southern California. The FBI arrested four other suspects last week in the Mojave Desert. KVCR’s Madison Aument reports.

According to a federal criminal complaint, Micah James Legnon is believed to be affiliated with the Turtle Island Liberation Front—a group the Justice Department described as antigovernment and anticapitalist .

Four members of the group were planning to attack five locations in Orange and Los Angeles Counties on New Year’s Eve. They were arrested by FBI officials in Lucerne Valley late last week. Legnon had allegedly been communicating on Signal with them about planning attacks.

FBI agents in Louisiana were surveilling Legnon when he was seen loading an assault rifle, body armour and a pistol into his vehicle. Federal officials believe Legnon was planning an attack on Border Patrol agents in New Orleans with the weapons in the car. Authorities executed a warrant and found more weapons in Legnon’s home.