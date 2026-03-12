© 2026 91.9 KVCR

3/12 KVCR Midday News: Immigrant Rights Activist File Lawsuit Against ICE, FBI Reportedly Warns California Over Potential Drone Attacks, & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published March 12, 2026 at 1:31 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Immigrant rights groups have filed for an injunction in their federal class action lawsuit against ICE and the Department of Homeland Security over conditions inside the Adelanto ICE Processing Center.
  2. The FBI reportedly warned California law enforcement that Iran considered a series of drone attacks off the West Coast in retaliation for the start of the war, targeting unspecified locations in California. That's according to an alert reported by ABC News.
  3. Anaheim police today are investigating who made a swatting call that prompted a large police response at Disneyland.
  4. A crowded field of Democrats have filed for the race to become California's next governor, despite pressure from the state party to thin the herd.
  5. No state in the country has enough affordable housing, but California is one of the worst off. That's according to a new report from the National Low-Income Housing Coalition.
Local News
