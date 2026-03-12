KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
3/12 KVCR Midday News: Immigrant Rights Activist File Lawsuit Against ICE, FBI Reportedly Warns California Over Potential Drone Attacks, & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Immigrant rights groups have filed for an injunction in their federal class action lawsuit against ICE and the Department of Homeland Security over conditions inside the Adelanto ICE Processing Center.
- The FBI reportedly warned California law enforcement that Iran considered a series of drone attacks off the West Coast in retaliation for the start of the war, targeting unspecified locations in California. That's according to an alert reported by ABC News.
- Anaheim police today are investigating who made a swatting call that prompted a large police response at Disneyland.
- A crowded field of Democrats have filed for the race to become California's next governor, despite pressure from the state party to thin the herd.
- No state in the country has enough affordable housing, but California is one of the worst off. That's according to a new report from the National Low-Income Housing Coalition.