© 2026 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

3/11 KVCR Midday News: Mysterious Donkey Attacks Continue, Yucaipa City Council Rescinds Approval of Controversial Development Plan & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published March 11, 2026 at 1:18 PM PDT
Wild burros in Reche Canyon.
Courtesy photo
Wild burros in Reche Canyon.

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. A local animal rescue group reported that another wild donkey has been brutally attacked in Riverside County
  2. The Yucaipa City Council voted unanimously night to rescind the approval of a controversial development plan tied to a proposal warehouse complex near Interstate 10.
  3. Proponents of an initiative to establish voter ID requirements in California say they've cleared the signature threshold to send it to the ballot.
  4. The Riverside County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to allow about 650 acres of land in Mead Valley to be used for industrial and commercial development.
Tags
Local News Local news
Toni Lopez
See stories by Toni Lopez
More News