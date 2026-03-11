KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
3/11 KVCR Midday News: Mysterious Donkey Attacks Continue, Yucaipa City Council Rescinds Approval of Controversial Development Plan & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A local animal rescue group reported that another wild donkey has been brutally attacked in Riverside County
- The Yucaipa City Council voted unanimously night to rescind the approval of a controversial development plan tied to a proposal warehouse complex near Interstate 10.
- Proponents of an initiative to establish voter ID requirements in California say they've cleared the signature threshold to send it to the ballot.
- The Riverside County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to allow about 650 acres of land in Mead Valley to be used for industrial and commercial development.