KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
3/10 KVCR Midday News: California Lawmakers Push For Health Care for Immigrants, Governor Newsom Sends Another Round of Grants to Combat Homelessness & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Some California lawmakers are pushing to reverse state cuts to health care for immigrants.
- Governor Gavin Newsom announced his administration is sending out another round of state grants for counties to combat homelessness.
- A coalition of health care advocates spoke out in Sacramento on Monday against Governor Gavin Newsom's current budget proposal.