The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

3/10 KVCR Midday News: California Lawmakers Push For Health Care for Immigrants, Governor Newsom Sends Another Round of Grants to Combat Homelessness & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published March 10, 2026 at 2:26 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Some California lawmakers are pushing to reverse state cuts to health care for immigrants.
  2. Governor Gavin Newsom announced his administration is sending out another round of state grants for counties to combat homelessness.
  3. A coalition of health care advocates spoke out in Sacramento on Monday against Governor Gavin Newsom's current budget proposal.
Toni Lopez
