Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 3/13/2026

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. The Yucaipa City Council has rescinded zoning rules that would have allowed warehouses at the mouth of rural Live Oak Canyon, making two ballot measures unnecessary for the June election.

2. Inland Empire schools are getting rid of offensive names for their school mascots and sports teams. What are the latest names to be changed?

3. Environmental concerns are sparking a couple of different actions in the Inland Empire’s Mojave Desert. What are they?

4. And lastly today, more grocery industry changes have led to the shutdown of another two employers in the I.E.

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