1/23 KVCR Midday News: San Bernardino councilwoman charged for recording confidential police conversation

The Midday News Report
KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published January 23, 2026 at 1:12 PM PST

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories

1. A San Bernardino councilwoman is facing criminal charges for an alleged recording of police department conversations. KVCR.

2. San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide after an inmate was killed by his cellmate at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. KVCR.

3. The Riverside Transit Agency is pitching in for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. RTA’s Board of Directors voted unanimously in December to provide bus support to LA Metro during the global tournament. KVCR.

4. Last year’s fires destroyed homes and businesses … AND critical infrastructure. One tiny water company in Altadena is facing a big challenge. LAist.

5. A federal judge this week refused to block a new Department of Homeland Security policy requiring members of Congress to give a week’s notice before visiting immigration detention facilities. CapRadio.
