Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 1/23/2026

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. The Jurupa Valley City Council has voted to bar ICE officers from using city-owned property like parks and parking lots to stage immigration enforcement operations.

2. People who live near March Air Reserve Base are rallying to stop an air cargo facility from being built there because of concerns over late-night flights.

3. The Mid-County Parkway is getting a $107 million boost. The parkway is aimed at relieving congestion on the I-15 and 215 freeways in southwest Riverside County.

4. And lastly today, the new Express toll lanes on Interstate 10 in San Bernardino County are generating more revenue than predicted.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.