The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

1/26 KVCR Midday News: Protests held after Alex Pretti killed by federal agents in Minneapolis

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published January 26, 2026 at 12:23 PM PST

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. Protests in support of Alex Pretti — the US citizen shot and killed by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis — took place this weekend across the Inland Empire. Rallies were held in Riverside, Redlands, Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario. KVCR.

2. The impact of immigration enforcement continues to ripple across Southern California. According to a new analysis from UCLA, detentions of immigrants with no criminal convictions has risen sharply in recent months, with many held longer and ultimately deported instead of released. KVCR.

3. Kaiser Permanente nurses and other health care workers in Riverside joined pickets across California and Hawaii today in an open-ended strike. City News Service and KVCR.

4. The City of Riverside hosted its 14th annual Lunar New Year Festival over the weekend. Event organizers say this year’s celebration marked the Year of the Horse — a symbol they say marks strength, confidence and forward movement. RCC Viewpoints.

5. State lawmakers shelved a bill last week to reduce criminal penalties for Californians who accidentally receive overpayments in welfare support. Millions of Californians rely on safety net programs like CalFresh and CalWORKS for public assistance. CapRadio.

Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a news reporter for KVCR News.
