1/22 KVCR Midday News: Pomona Valley Hospital Slashing Positions, CARB Released New Draft Rules for Cap-and-Invest Program, & More

1. Pomona Valley hospital says they’re slashing their staff by more than 250 positions.

2. The California Air Resources Board released new draft rules for the state’s cap-and-invest program.

3. California counties are starting their homeless point-in-time counts this week.

4. Republican Assemblymember James Gallagher is running to fill the remainder of Doug LaMalfa’s North State congressional seat.