KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
1/22 KVCR Midday News: Pomona Valley Hospital Slashing Positions, CARB Released New Draft Rules for Cap-and-Invest Program, & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. Pomona Valley hospital says they’re slashing their staff by more than 250 positions.
2. The California Air Resources Board released new draft rules for the state’s cap-and-invest program.
3. California counties are starting their homeless point-in-time counts this week.
4. Republican Assemblymember James Gallagher is running to fill the remainder of Doug LaMalfa’s North State congressional seat.