1/22 KVCR Midday News: Pomona Valley Hospital Slashing Positions, CARB Released New Draft Rules for Cap-and-Invest Program, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 22, 2026 at 12:33 PM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1.   Pomona Valley hospital says they’re slashing their staff by more than 250 positions.

2.   The California Air Resources Board released new draft rules for the state’s cap-and-invest program.

3.   California counties are starting their homeless point-in-time counts this week.

4.   Republican Assemblymember James Gallagher is running to fill the remainder of Doug LaMalfa’s North State congressional seat.
Shareen Awad
