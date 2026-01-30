Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 1/30/2026

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. The Rialto Unified School District will not release the results of an audit showing food service supervisors inflated the number of meals served.

2. Ontario voters will decide whether to take some land use proposals out of the city council’s hands and let voters make them instead.

3. The San Bernardino County District Attorney has filed a misdemeanor charge against San Bernardino City Councilmember Treasure Ortiz, accusing her of illegally recording conversations with police.

4. And lastly today, a suspect has been arrested in the case of a mysterious, unmarked tow truck that was seen stealing vehicles in the Inland Empire.

