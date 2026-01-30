© 2026 91.9 KVCR

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:42 and 8:42. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 1/30/2026

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published January 30, 2026 at 10:16 AM PST

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. The Rialto Unified School District will not release the results of an audit showing food service supervisors inflated the number of meals served.

2. Ontario voters will decide whether to take some land use proposals out of the city council’s hands and let voters make them instead.

3. The San Bernardino County District Attorney has filed a misdemeanor charge against San Bernardino City Councilmember Treasure Ortiz, accusing her of illegally recording conversations with police.

4. And lastly today, a suspect has been arrested in the case of a mysterious, unmarked tow truck that was seen stealing vehicles in the Inland Empire.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.
Cassie MacDuff
